FOOTBALL: Maltby’s spot on to put Pinchbeck United into second place

Ollie Maltby’s penalty proved enough for Pinchbeck United thanks to a second successive clean sheet.

The Knights moved up to second spot with their first home-and-away double since promotion.

Player-manager Ian Dunn reflected: “We created a lot of chances and I was guilty of missing two or three.

“We hit the post three times and their goalkeeper was on top form again.

“Although we should have scored more, sometimes a 1-0 win is quite nice as well.

“We proved we can defend having leaked a few goals in previous games.

“We didn’t even appeal for the penalty but the referee and assistant saw two hands on the back of Tony Edwards. After the game, the assessor told us it was a very good decision.

“I didn’t see it and I must admit I committed a foul just after the referee gave a penalty when I was trying to win the header. Maltby tucked it away and that was enough to win it.”

Pinchbeck are at home to sixth-placed Lutterworth Athletic on Saturday.