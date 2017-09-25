FOOTBALL: Maltby on target again for Pinchbeck United

Pinchbeck United moved level on points at the top of the table thanks to Ollie Maltby’s second-half double.

Josh Smith cancelled out Lutterworth Athletic’s first goal before the break and the Knights only conceded again in stoppage-time.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “If we hadn’t got something out the game, it would have been a travesty.

“We are learning quickly how to hurt teams. I was pleased with the performance.

“We took 15 players and to perform like we did is testament to the squad and their attittude.

“It proves we made the right decision to have a squad of 21 or 22 players when we’ve had injuries, unavailability and suspensions.

“It has been like an accident and emergency waiting room with the number of knocks and bangs.”

Assistant boss Allan Ross added: “Our approach was to get three points or one in the worst-case scenario.

“We had players missing but we don’t want to use that as an excuse.

“They scored against the run of play after a defensive error from a corner but we showed a bit of character to hit back.

“We could have been two or three goals up in the first 15 minutes.

“In the second half, we looked comfortable. Overall, we were worthy of the win.

“Maltby led the line well and I must give credit to the manager who ran his socks off as well.

“Every player on the pitch deserved a minimum of eight out of 10 for his performance. It was a professional job.”

Pinchbeck will be back in action against Olney Town on Saturday at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.