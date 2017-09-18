FOOTBALL: Maltby at the double again for Pinchbeck United

Ollie Maltby’s second-half double sent Pinchbeck United into third place.

Player-manager Ian Dunn’s opener was cancelled out by Bugbrooke St Michaels at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Saturday.

But the Knights responded to maintain their unbeaten home league record.

Dunn said: “At half-time, we thought ‘here we go again’ as we had been wasteful in front of goal.

“We created chances, their keeper made a couple of saves and we missed the target in good positions.

“I started at centre-half but didn’t feel under pressure and moved up front with Maltby at the start of the second half.

It was pretty comfortable in the end and we got the job done. Ian Dunn

“I was left unmarked at the far post from Liam Ogden’s cross to head home the first goal.

“We gave away possession as they equalised but we kept going.

“Maltby hit the bar and we had goalmouth scrambles plus a couple of penalty appeals for handball.

“Maltby smashed one in and then headed in Tyler Wright’s free-kick. It was going in and, although the defender got a touch, I don’t think it was an own-goal.

“It was pretty comfortable in the end and we got the job done.”

Maltby also struck twice in last Wednesday’s 5-2 victory at Blackstones.

Andrew Tidswell fired a hat-trick but he was one of six players ruled out on Saturday.

Tidswell and Nick Bishop will miss Tuesday night’s trip to Division One leaders Raunds Town in the Knockout Cup.

Brad Murrell is set to make his first appearance for the Knights this season.

Corey Kingston will be back in the squad and goalkeeper Ben Martin is also available this week.

Dunn added: “It’s going to be tough for some players to reach Raunds on time after work.

“But we will still have a strong squad and, of course, we want to do well in every competition.

“However, we’ve got a big league game on Saturday away to Lutterworth Athletic who are second in the table.

“We have to make sure the players are fresh and ready for that game as well.”