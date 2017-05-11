FOOTBALL: Lemon aims for a golden celebration

Jordan Lemon insists there will be nothing to fear when Spalding United kick off the championship challenge.

The midfielder has missed out on promotion via the play-offs for two successive seasons.

Having lost with Lincoln United in the semi-final 12 months ago, Lemon was part of the Spalding side beaten at Witton Albion in last term’s final.

He said: “Losing the final has brought us even closer – giving us more motivation and fuel to win the title next season.

“We can feel more than confident and we won’t fear anyone.

“If we hadn’t gone through a bad run in November, we might have finished closer to the top two and pushed them for last season’s title.

“The turning point was the home defeat against AFC Rushden & Diamonds. We battered them for 80 minutes and should have been 3-0 or 4-0 up – then we lost it to 10 men.

“That affected us for a few weeks, although we won some matches with 10 men after that as well.

“I’ve agreed a deal to stay at Spalding next season so that puts my mind at rest and lets me relax over the summer.

“I’m hoping the squad will stick together.

“After an unbelievable season, Bradley Wells will get offers from a higher level but we want everyone to stay.

“Next year will be my last one at univeristy in Liverpool so I’m up there from Monday to Thursday, coming back for training then staying at home in Chesterfield at weekends and travelling back to the north-west on Sundays.

“The midweek games can be very tiring!”

Lemon can also take some credit for helping to develop Spalding’s team spirit which took them into the play-offs.

After every win during the second half of the season, the squad sang together inside the dressing room to Spandau Ballet’s Gold.

Lemon explained: “I felt it would be a good idea to have a song as we heard Newcastle Town do it after they beat us.

“There were a few options and we started singing Gold after the away win against Stamford.

“I thought the team spirit at Lincoln was very good. But it is even better at Spalding.

“Nathan Whitehead and myself didn’t think it was going to be like that when we both moved.

“The management team have been approachable and last season was enjoyable.

“It didn’t affect us one bit when Chris Rawlinson took over from Dave Frecklington.”