FOOTBALL: Late drama for Deeping Rangers

Scott Mooney’s stoppage-time strike earned three points for Deeping Rangers.

The Clarets left it late to send ON Chenecks to the foot of the table with their 10th defeat in 11 games.

Boss Michael Goode said: “We weren’t at our best and we found it difficult to break them down.

“We had a couple of goals disallowed for offside and they didn’t threaten us at all until the final 20 minutes.

“They hit the post from a free-kick and we went straight up the other end for a spell of pressure.

“We managed to nick a goal at the end and I must admit I wasn’t particularly pleased overall with the performance.

“We played well in patches again but we can’t complain about the result.

“We asked for a clean sheet. We wanted to stay in the game and remain patient. We took that to the extremes on Saturday but we still won it in the end.

“Other teams around us have been winning or getting draws with late goals. Until now, we hadn’t done that.

“We stressed to the lads that we can’t always go 2-0 up at half-time then add a few more goals.

“Sometimes you have to grind out a result all the way to the end and come away with the points.

“This was our seventh away game in 10 league matches so 22 points means we’ve done a fairly decent job.

“It could be better and it’s not a brilliant start. Five of those games were up against decent opposition so it’s still a good start to the season.”

Louis Hamilton made his debut on Saturday but Brad Hockin has joined Bottesford Town.

Jason Kilbride deputised at right-back as Charlie Ward was rested.

Dan Flack returns for the home game against Sleaford Town on Tuesday night.

Skipper David Burton-Jones serves a one-match ban and defender Jonny Clay is unavailable.