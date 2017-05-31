FOOTBALL: King excited by Spalding United’s promotion push

Gary King feels ready to lead Spalding United’s attack on his return to the club.

The 27-year-old links up again with Tulips manager Chris Rawlinson and a few familiar faces around the squad.

King’s arrival will also bring plenty of experience and knowledge of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s First Division South.

He said: “I’m quite close to Chris and we’ve kept in touch since I was at Lincoln City.

“He has expressed his plans for Spalding after the achievement of reaching the play-off final last season.

“The club seem to be taking steps in the right direction and I’m excited to be part of those plans.

This is a tough league but Chris knows what it takes to get into the play-offs and push for promotion. Gary King

“I know a few of the lads from our time at Lincoln United and I also played with Adam Jackson at Holbeach United.

“Three or four years down the line, I’m sure there are a few familiar faces around the club from when I was previously here.

“Chris has a formation and style of play which he wants to use.

“Whether that means I’m up front or in midfield makes no difference to myself – I’m just happy to be part of his plans.

“Since coming out of the professional game, I feel I’ve become a better player.

“Hopefully my knowledge can help the likes of Danny Durkin and Jonny Lockie up front.

“This is a tough league but Chris knows what it takes to get into the play-offs and push for promotion.

“I feel that I’m ready for the challenge next season.

“Spalding have lost key members of the play-off final team with Bradley Wells, Leon Mettam and Nathan Stainfield no longer at the club.

“But it seems Spalding are not taking a step back. They want to push on and I’m up for it as well.”

However, King was left disappointed by the end of his spell at Cleethorpes Town.

He was left on the bench for the FA Vase final at Wembley, having scored the winner in the semi-final second leg.

King explained: “I was made to feel welcome – even though everyone at the club lives within a couple of miles of Grimsby so it’s quite hard to get involved in that group.

“They have been together for a few years and before we went to Wembley, the boss told me that he had made his mind up over who would be playing. He was honest – but that wasn’t what I wanted to hear!

“Scoring the winning goal in the semi-final was a massive achievement personally.”