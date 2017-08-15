FOOTBALL: Kern returns as captain

Have your say

Spalding United will need to find a way past 47-year-old goalkeeper Paul Bastock this evening.

The all-time appearances holder at Boston United made the move from Stamford to Corby Town this summer.

And he won’t be the only familiar face in the Steelmen’s squad tonight at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Central defender Kern Miller left the Tulips at the end of last season in search of a full-time deal – and ended up as Corby’s captain.

He restored Corby’s lead on Saturday when they ran out 5-1 winners over Romulus at Steel Park.

Former Spalding player Jack McGovern was also on target with Sam Mulready (2) and Jordan Crawford.

Corby are managed by David Bell who had a brief spell at Spalding.

Kevin Ward, who left the Tulips last season, is part of Bell’s coaching staff.

Spalding have been drawn at home to Gresley in the Integro Cup first round to be played on Tuesday, October 17.