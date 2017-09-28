FOOTBALL: Keeble close to earning a start at Holbeach United

Holbeach United are chasing a sixth successive win.

The Tigers make the trip to Harborough Town who have advertised for a new manager after ending the wo-and-a-half-year spell in charge for Nick Pollard.

The Bees could break into the top half of the table this weekend as Holbeach look to maintain their fine start this season.

Boss Seb Hayes admits the goalscoring form of Jordan Keeble is putting him close to a starting place – despite plenty of competition from other forwards.

Keeble came off the bench again last weekend and got the stoppage-time winner at home to Huntingdon Town in the Buildbase FA Vase.

Hayes said: “He has been unfortunate because all the other players in his position are scoring goals as well.

“Will Bird, Lewis Leckie, Charley Sanders and Mitch Griffiths have all started the season well.

“But Keeble has got four goals in eight games so he’s banging on the door to earn a start.

“He’s got a point and that starting place is not far off. His attitude is absolutely brilliant.

“As a club, we’re looking to give these opportunities to younger players.

“It’s very pleasing to see him come on and score again.”

Holbeach are hoping to have Griffiths, Nick Jackson and Joe Braithwaite in the squad on Saturday.

Matt Warfield and Joe Smith are still serving bans.

Hayes added: “We’ve had a free week and we needed it because we are carrying a few injuries.

“This will be our eighth game in September but it’s our own fault when players have been missing through suspensions for getting sent off.

“We have regrouped this week and we’re ready for a tough away game.

“I know Harborough are looking for a new manager and last weekend they only lost 1-0 at home to Newport Pagnell Town who are flying at the top of the table.”