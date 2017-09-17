FOOTBALL: Joint bosses set points target

Bourne Town have taken their points total into double figures with a four-match unbeaten league run.

After starting the season with three successive defeats, the Wakes have found form over the past month.

Joint boss Phil Gadsby said: “We need to hit 30 points as quickly as possible and then build on that with blocks of 10.

“We’ve got a run of home games coming up where we feel we can keep picking up those points.

“We know that the quality is there. We kept a clean sheet and didn’t look like conceding on Saturday.”

Gadsby’s joint boss Jimmy McDonnell added: “It’s going to be a question of how long can we keep this group happy by having everyone involved.

Celebrations for Bourne on Saturday

“It keeps them working hard and in training we’ve got a high tempo.

“We’re playing well and we have strength in depth. We got the right people into the squad.

“They have put a marker down now and these lads are not idiots – they can see we’ve got quality in the squad.

“We’ve got players coming back and we need to make sure we don’t pick up injuries.”

Bourne take on Harrowby United in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy on Tuesday night.

The under-18s will meet Harborough Town at Abbey Lawn on Thursday in the FA Youth Cup.

The Wakes face Wisbech Town in the Buildbase FA Vase on Saturday.