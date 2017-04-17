FOOTBALL: Job is not done yet for Spalding United

Chris Rawlinson praised ‘a massive achievement’ – but he won’t be totally happy until Spalding United can celebrate promotion.

The Tulips have claimed third spot and a home semi-final next week in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South play-offs.

They take on fourth-placed Stocksbridge Park Steels on Tuesday, April 25.

Late goals from Bradley Wells and Conor Higginson earned a 2-0 win at Lincoln United on Easter Monday.

Spalding will complete the regular campaign at home to Northwich Victoria – who have already been relegated – this weekend.

Tulips boss Rawlinson said: “Finishing third is a massive achievement for us.

Jordan Lemon faced his former club

“But the job is not done until we get promoted.

“If you lose the semi-final, it has been a good season and you can pat yourself on the back. However, you are still in the same league.

“We wanted to be at home for the town of Spalding so we can get a good crowd.

“Hopefully, the fans will help us to get over the line and reach the play-off final.

We wanted to be at home for the town of Spalding so we can get a good crowd. Hopefully, the fans will help us to get over the line and reach the play-off final. Chris Rawlinson

“We’d love them to come here on Saturday as well to congratulate the players on a really good season.

“We need to feel fresh and ready for Tuesday night so I need to think about who we pick in Saturday’s team.”

Centre-half Neal Spafford was forced off after an hour on Monday afternoon after taking a knock to the head.

Midfielder Matt Varley is banned on Saturday.

Adam Jackson holds off Ben Fairclough

Rawlinson enjoyed a happy return to his former club on Monday – although the focus was on victory to guarantee third place and a home tie.

He added: “I’ve got a lot of friends at Lincoln and I had a really nice welcome back. We had three great years there.”