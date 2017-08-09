FOOTBALL: Jamie joins Spalding United

Have your say

Spalding United have signed right-winger Jamie McGhee.

The 27-year-old scored for Stamford against the Tulips in January.

He gives us options out wide where we have been limited in pre-season due to Jordan Lemon’s injury. Chris Rawlinson

He has been released by the Daniels and should go straight into Spalding’s squad on Saturday for the Evo-Stik South opener at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Boss Chris Rawlinson said: “He’s a good addition to our squad with the experience of winning the league.

“He has played for Boston United in the Conference North and won promotion at Grantham Town.

“He gives us options out wide where we have been limited in pre-season due to Jordan Lemon’s injury.”

Lemon is ruled out of action until September with a broken wrist.

Liam Harris is awaiting international clearance after a spell in the Swedish third division.

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Ellis Humble (Scarborough Athletic, defender); Danny Durkin (Loughborough Dynamo, striker); Gary King (Cleethorpes Town, striker); Jack Fixter (Lincoln City, defender); Alex Smith (Boston United U21, goalkeeper); Liam Harris (Ytterhogdals IK – Sweden, midfielder); Jamie McGhee

(Stamford, midfielder).

OUT: Bradley Wells (Gainsborough Trinity, striker); Nathan Stainfield (Gainsborough Trinity, defender); Sam Downey (Rhyl, midfielder); Jason Field (Boston Town, defender); Kern Miller (Corby Town, defender); Leon Mettam (King’s Lynn Town, striker – end of loan).