FOOTBALL: Jack’s the lad to fix gap

Defender Jack Fixter has joined Spalding United.

The youngster, who can play at centre-half or right-back, was released from the academy at Lincoln City.

I watched him a few times for Lincoln’s under-18s and he always impressed me. Chris Rawlinson

Tulips manager Chris Rawlinson said: “He’ll come in and provide competition for defensive places.

“I watched him a few times for Lincoln’s under-18s and he always impressed me.

“The first time I saw him, Richard Walton was playing in goal and I kept an eye on both lads for their progress.

“Richard did well here on loan last season and Jack has a chance to impress as well.”

Meanwhile, Rawlinson is ready to offer opportunities for more youngsters to shine ahead of the new season.

He added: “The under-21s trained with the first-team squad on Saturday and I was impressed with them during our fitness work.

“There is a mixture of age and quality but the top end of the group look good.

“Any youngsters who do well can be integrated into first-team training.

“Hopefully there will be a pathway from the reserves and development team to be part of the senior squad next season.”