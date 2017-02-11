FOOTBALL: ‘It was important for us to bounce back’

A convincing home win was the right response from Spalding United to last week’s away defeat.

Boss Dave Frecklington insisted the title race was all over as the Tulips went down 4-3 at Carlton Town.

But they beat Romulus 4-0 on Saturday thanks to Leon Mettam’s hat-trick after the opening goal by top scorer Bradley Wells.

First-team coach Terry Fleming admitted: “It was important for us to bounce back after last Tuesday.

“We were all disappointed by the result and performance – that really wasn’t what we had expected.

“We needed to produce a positive performance and get three points.

Bradley Wells is denied this time. Photos by Tim Wilson

“Romulus made it difficult right at the start but then we dominated for large periods once we got the first goal.

“Their heads dropped a bit and we took advantage.

“We spoke a lot after that game at Carlton to think about our plans for Saturday.

“We must have named 16 sides but as a management team we thought we would give all those guys another chance.

We’re really serious about what we can achieve. Terry Fleming

“They let us down but we backed them to go out there and put in a performance.

“We’ve added a bit more quality into the side with the signings of Mettam and Kern Miller.

“We’re really serious about what we can achieve.

“With a couple of other teams not playing over the weekend, it was important for us to keep winning and get the points on the board.

“All we can do is take care of ourselves but we’ve played the games and the others have got to squeeze them in.”