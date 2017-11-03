FOOTBALL: ‘It’s not about being top in November’

Have your say

Another double strike by Ollie Maltby put Pinchbeck United on top of the table for the first time since promotion.

The Knights earned pole position thanks to Wednesday’s 3-0 win at Oakham United - although Raunds Town will replace them if they avoid defeat at home to Thrapston Town tonight.

Maltby took his tally to 18 goals in 17 appearances - including 14 in nine league games.

Andrew Tidswell was also on target in Pinchbeck’s fifth successive win.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “We are top of merit at the moment, although Buckingham Town have games in hand.

“It’s a nice feeling for now. But it’s not about being top in November.

“Some teams are playing decent football now but we’ll see if they can tough it out when the pitches become heavier.

“A lot of our lads have experience from playing in the Peterborough and District League when we had to adapt to the conditions at times.

“You have to find a win to win these games. It’s not always pretty but it doesn’t matter how you get three points.

“We’ve only conceded one goal in five games, we’re creating chances and we’re scoring goals.

“We probably should have been 6-0 up at half-time against Oakham as we hit the bar and the keeper made a couple of saves.

“Maybe I’m over-critical but we were very comfortable at 2-0 then Maltby got another goal at the end.

“In the second half, we wasted a lot of chances and we were never in danger of losing the advantage.

“Oakham changed their system but Dan Swan only had to make one save all night.

“We went to watch them a couple of weeks earlier but only four players started that game and against us so we didn’t really know what to expect.

“We moved the ball around very well. They couldn’t find any rhythm or pattern to the play.

“We completely dominated and we probably should have hurt them more to kill it off earlier. We did what we needed to do.”

Pinchbeck have a free weekend before the next game at home to Burton Park Wanderers - followed by key fixtures against Raunds and Buckingham.

Dunn added: “We’ve had to shuffle the pack because we’ve asked a lot from the players.

“It’s only part-time football but we still expect them to work hard and put in plenty of effort.

“Some of the players have been jaded and tired at times. We’ll pick a team to suit the opposition and those plans are proving fruitful so far.”