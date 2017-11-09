FOOTBALL: ‘It’s difficult for everyone at the moment’

Chris Rawlinson remains hopeful that the majority of Spalding United’s squad will stay – despite being asked to take pay cuts.

The budget was reduced by Tulips chairman Andy Gay last weekend as he looks for more people to come forward with financial support.

It is understood that the wage bill will be substantially lower as Spalding aim to stay at the same level on the pitch.

Rawlinson – who pledged his future to the club – said: “Over the last few days we’ve had a lot of conversations.

“The players are supportive to a certain degree – but they are also understandably frustrated at the timing of this decision.

“They are two points away from a play-off place and as a group, they would be backing themselves to finish higher at the end of the season.

“However, we know that the club must be sustainable moving forward.

“It’s difficult for everyone at the moment.

“Some players have agreed to stay – but they are still one phone call away from being offered more money to join another club.

“The players are highly sought after, so whether they are staying or leaving will be left until just before our game on Saturday.

“As it stands, none of the players’ registrations have been cancelled.

“Michael Duggan, Paul Walker, Neal Spafford and Jonny Lockie are all under contract.

“I believe the majority of our players are prepared to stay which is brilliant news.

“We had a good budget. It’s still going to be competitive. I’m pretty sure that some clubs are already at this level.

“We have good people at Spalding who will be working hard to ensure the club can consolidate this position in Step Four.

“We can finish mid-table and plan for the future. It’s not about winning the last game of the season to stay up. But we need to find the right blend of experience and youth.

“We can’t afford to throw six under-21 players into the first team. They have ability to play at this level. However, we need to blood them over a period of time.”