FOOTBALL: ‘It’s a massive result when you look around the league’

A sixth successive win lifted Pinchbeck United into pole position.

The Knights returned to the top of the table with three points on Saturday – taking full advantage of other results.

Josh Smith’s first-half goal was cancelled out by Michael Byrne but Tony Edwards got the winner from the penalty spot.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “I don’t think we played particularly well in the first half.

“We lost possession in silly areas and invited pressure at times.

“We created openings and the first goal came from a good piece of football.

“Liam Ogden put in a cross and Smith came in at the back post to smash it into the bottom corner.

“We wanted to sit on the lead until half-time but we got caught on the break.

“We had a good chat during the break to discuss what we were doing wrong.

“We had to make sure we put it right and I felt we did that in the second half.

“Burton Park Wanderers only had one long-range shot which Dan Swan comfortably held and they didn’t cause us any problems because we were better in possession.

“Smith was fouled for the penalty which Edwards tucked away then we had a few more chances.

“We didn’t look like we would concede again so it was quite comfortable in the end.

“Burton Park made a few comments after the game but I think the disallowed goal was offside and a few people told me their equaliser should have been ruled out as well.

“I didn’t even know about an alleged incident with an elbow and they also complained about a two-footed tackle when the referee didn’t give a free-kick.

“They capitalised on our first-half mistakes but overall they didn’t hurt us.

“We rectified a few things at half-time with the game plan. Although it was frustrating to concede, we’ve still got the best defensive record.

“It’s a massive result when you look around the league at the other results.

“These are the games we need to win as you can’t afford to slip up.

“We are top on merit going into the next two games with Raunds Town and Buckingham Town.

“They are both up there but those games are winnable for us. There is a long way to go but we look like title contenders at the moment.”