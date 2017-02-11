FOOTBALL: Injury fears for Spalding United’s hat-trick hero

Leon Mettam faces a spell on the sidelines as Spalding United make the final push for promotion.

The on-loan King’s Lynn Town striker was forced off with an ankle injury after scoring a hat-trick in the 4-0 home win over Romulus on Saturday.

Mettam fears ligament damage will rule him out of action for “a few weeks”.

He said: “It’s nice to get a hat-trick but I’m disappointed with the injury.

“I went up for a header and one of their defenders landed on my right ankle which then rolled over. You could do that 100 times and it wouldn’t happen again.

“I was getting a run of games and a few goals but now, unfortunately, it looks like I’ll miss a few weeks.

Leon Mettam is congratulated on his hat-trick by Nathan Whitehead and Lee Beeson

“I can’t remember the last time I scored a hat-trick as I’ve had a bit of a nightmare with injuries in the last couple of seasons.

“It’s always a good feeling to get on the scoresheet. But the most important thing was getting three points.

“We lost a game (at Carlton Town) which we shouldn’t have done.

“All our team talks are about winning those games against teams near the foot of the table.

“It was more disappointing that we conceded four goals so we had to put it right and bounce back immediately.

“My first goal on Saturday was all about finding space and hitting the target. We all know the long throw-in is coming into the box.

“To be honest, I didn’t hit it that cleanly but it went in. If I had struck the ball better then it might have hit bodies or been saved.

“The second goal came from a great ball over the top by Jordan Lemon and I was on the shoulder of the defender.

“The keeper came out and I lifted the ball over him.

“Being on a hat-trick, the penalty in the second half was another chance which any striker would want to take.”