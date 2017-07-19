FOOTBALL: Injury blow for Spalding United

Spalding United midfielder Jordan Lemon has been ruled out of action until September.

He will miss the start of the Evo-Stik South season after surgery on his wrist.

Lemon was hurt in the opening minutes of Friday’s Lincolnshire FA Senior Cup quarter-final defeat away to Grantham Town.

Tulips manager Chris Rawlinson said: “He had an operation on Tuesday as two bones were broken and one other was dislocated.

“Although the wrist was put back in place over the weekend, he got called back to get a couple of pins inserted – otherwise he would get more pain later in life.

“This doesn’t delay the period of recovery as he still needs a cast for six to eight weeks.

I’ve never seen an injury like that where the ball was kicked from close range and the wrist bones were broken. Chris Rawlinson

“He can’t come back into the squad until then as the cast is quite heavy.

“He will keep himself fit so, as soon as the cast comes off, he should be ready to play.

“Our thoughts are with Jordan because he had been planning to work this summer on a building site before going back to university.

“He also had to cancel his holiday and he was playing cricket until now.

“I’ve never seen an injury like that where the ball was kicked from close range and the wrist bones were broken.

“There is a possibility we will need to explore bringing in a signing over the next few weeks. But we won’t do that for the sake of it.”

Spalding have already made an offer to midfielder Liam Harris who played full-time in Sweden after being released by Lincoln City’s academy.

Rawlinson added: “He has got quality on the ball and it was clear at Grantham that we need to do better in the final third.”

Harris needs international clearance to feature in any competitive game but he is set to be back in the Tulips squad for Saturday’s friendly away to Boston Town.

Keeper Michael Duggan is unavailable so under-21 development player Alex Smith will get an opportunity to impress.

Nathan Whitehead and Jenk Acar will also return after missing the 3-0 defeat at Grantham.

Meanwhile, academy players released by Football League clubs will be pushing for first-team places at Spalding.

Under-21 development manager Lewis Thorogood is looking to add two youngsters who were previously at Notts County plus another player from Doncaster Rovers.

He said: “We’ve got to make sure they are pushing through the system to challenge for a first-team spot.

“We will have a core group of 14 or 15 players plus trialists and senior players who need to be involved at any stage.

“We’re training together in Lincoln and we’ll add to the development squad before the season starts at the end of August.”

Spalding’s under-21s lost 2-1 at Blackstones on Tuesday in their second pre-season friendly.

They are back in action on the 4G pitch at Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech, on Friday (7pm) against King’s Lynn Town Reserves.

Thorogood added: “It was a good work-out at Blackstones who I’m sure will be pushing for promotion next season from UCL Division One.

“After a sloppy start, we changed the formation and equalised through Alex Marr but then conceded a sloppy goal just before half-time.

“In the second half, we hit the woodwork twice and had one cleared off the line so we were very unfortunate not to get another equaliser.”