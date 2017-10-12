FOOTBALL: Injury blow for Keeble

Have your say

Jordan Keeble suffered a badly broken wrist on his first start of the season for Holbeach United.

The young striker was given a chance to impress due to Will Bird’s unavailability for the derby date with Boston Town at Carter’s Park last night.

Spencer Tinkler equalised when the Tigers were down to 10 men as Keeble changed his shirt due to a bloody nose.

But he was hurt again 10 minutes before the break and then taken to hospital.

Holbeach manager Seb Hayes said: “We’re gutted for him.

“He has been very patient waiting for this chance and he did a job for us when he came on in previous games.

“He was in the wars pretty much from the first kick in his first start of the season.

“It’s a bad break to his wrist and he may need an operation. He will go back tomorrow to find out.”