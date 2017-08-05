FOOTBALL: ‘In the end, 2-1 flattered them - but it’s great to get a first win’

Player-manager Ian Dunn admitted Pinchbeck United should have sealed their first victory of the season before his late winner.

He headed home just six minutes after Long Buckby’s equaliser threatened to spoil a historic day for the Knights.

Dunn said: “When that went in, I couldn’t believe it. I thought ‘how are they back in this game?’

“I should have scored two goals before the winner.

“They were a better side than Huntingdon Town and, after the first 10 to 15 minutes, we eased our way into it.

“Long Buckby put together a few passes without hurting us and had a couple of efforts in the second half.

We said at half-time that we couldn’t do much more other than put the ball in the net. Allan Ross

“We totally dominated the game. I didn’t know what to expect and how it would go. However, I was pleasantly surprised how we played.

“We opened them up and created chances. In the end, 2-1 flattered them as it should have been more but it’s great to get a first win.

“Our movement around myself and Ollie Maltby up front was superb.”

Assistant boss Allan Ross added: “It looked like we had been hit by a sucker punch but we worked in training on Wednesday night on getting the right delivery into the box.

“We said at half-time that we couldn’t do much more other than put the ball in the net. We wanted a bright start to the second half and we nearly scored.

“If we keep believing in ourselves, we know we can break teams down in the final third.

“Last season we had a structure and approach but now we don’t know too much about the opposition.

“They don’t know about us either and we can adapt as the game goes on.”