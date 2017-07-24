FOOTBALL: Hundreds show support at Deeping Rangers

Have your say

Deeping Rangers welcomed the second highest attendance at The Haydon Whitham Stadium as 552 fans saw Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Peterborough United.

Last season’s National League player of the year Ricky Miller netted twice while summer signing Danny Lloyd and youngster Morgan Penfold also hit the target with Michael Gash getting a late consolation.

The Clarets are back home on Tuesday night against Godmanchester Rovers and on Friday against Doncaster Rovers’ youth team.

Photos by Michael Fysh