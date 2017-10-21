FOOTBALL: ‘Horrible and nasty’ display earns victory

Have your say

Seb Hayes wants to entertain Holbeach United’s supporters – but the boss was forced to settle for another “horrible” win.

The Tigers fought their way into the Buildbase FA Vase second round with Saturday’s victory over South Normanton Athletic at Carter’s Park.

Hayes said: “We’ve had two clean sheets on the trot so I’ll take that.

“But going forward, we have been poor – probably since the Boston Town game.

“We are not doing enough in the final third. Although I’m not worried about it, that’s not ideal at the moment.

“We were missing Lewis Leckie but he has played in some of those other games.

We haven’t been free-flowing like we were during certain games in the eight-match winning run. Seb Hayes

“Will Bird has not been as sharp since he came back from holiday.

“Leckie, Mitch Griffiths and George Zuerner have all had niggles so maybe that has something to do with it.

“We wanted to win again but at home we want to play well and entertain the fans.

“We didn’t create enough last Wednesday night and it was the same on Saturday.

“We won 1-0 and didn’t really create anything – that says everything about us at the moment.

“I told the lads after the game that we’ve got to be better than that.

“We were terrible away to Rothwell Corinthians when the only shot on target was a pass-back.

“In the last two games, we haven’t been fluid so that’s something we need to work on in the final third.

“They were a big, strong, physical side so we knew it was going to be a battle.

“We stayed with the same shape from Wednesday night because I thought the lads deserved it after playing well.

“But I should have picked a different side and used Joe Smith up front in a 4-4-2 formation.

“We weren’t at the races going forward but we were solid defensively.

“I’m not over-concerned but we were scoring goals for fun and missing chances.

“There was a lack of good service into the box with poor delivery.

“We probably need to work in training this week on our finishing so hopefully things will improve.

“The lads who looked fitter and sharper to the end.

“People put their bodies on the line and did everything you would expect.

“I like hearing that we are horrible and nasty because last season we got rolled over too many times.”

Holbeach made progress thanks to Spencer Tinkler’s goal after a penalty save had denied Stacy Cartwright.

Hayes added: “I thought it was a penalty. Zuerner got in front of the defender and gave him no choice other than get an arm around him. If a foul had been given against us, I would have been frustrated by it!”