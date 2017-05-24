FOOTBALL: Honour for ‘Mr Consistent’

Spalding United left-back Adam Jackson has been named as the club captain.

The 28-year-old replaces Nathan Stainfield who ended speculation over his future by completing a transfer to Gainsborough Trinity.

Jackson said: “I’m happy – it was a nice honour when the manager Chris Rawlinson rang me to say he was giving me the captaincy.

“Every now and again, I had taken the armband when Nathan was away.

“We wish him all the best, along with Bradley Wells, at Gainsborough next season.

“Now we’ve got to focus on ourselves because I’ve got faith in the manager to bring in good players who will fill those holes which Nathan and Bradley have left.

“We need to kick on and be ready for next season when I’d expect us to be right up there again challenging for one of the promotion places.

“Hopefully, the squad will pretty much stay together with a couple of additions to replace Nathan and Bradley.

“This league gets stronger every year and there are some good teams coming in.

“But I’m always confident in our ability and the quality of our squad.

“Personally, I was pretty pleased with the way I came back into the team last year. I’m probably known as Mr Consistent with a rating of seven out of 10 most weeks.

“I’ll carry on playing like that and I know the captaincy could have been given to any player in this squad.

“We have got leaders all over the pitch but, as a local lad, this is an honour for me.

“I don’t think too much will change in terms of the way I play.

“Defensively, we’ve got a good set of players here with Michael Duggan, Paul Walker and Neal Spafford – plus Kern Miller if he stays with us.”