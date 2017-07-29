FOOTBALL: Home wins for South Holland trio and biggest crowd at Bourne Town

Have your say

Four groundhop games on Saturday produced home wins for three South Holland teams and a total of 15 goals.

The action kicked off at Carter’s Park where Holbeach United smashed six past Sleaford Town - and should have hit double figures - in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Will Bird (14 minutes) and Lewis Leckie (18) put the Tigers in control.

The crowd of 333 was treated to another quickfire double as Bird (52) and skipper Nick Jackson (55) extended the advantage.

Substitute Charley Sanders converted a penalty on 82 minutes and Greens captain Alan Forwood’s own goal three minutes later completed a comfortable win.

However, Holbeach boss Seb Hayes admitted he felt frustrated that they had not been more clinical.

In the second game, newly-promoted Sutton Bridge United went down 3-0 at Moulton Harrox in the Peterborough and District League Premier Division.

Marcus Parry (5), Matthew Watkin (26) and Dan Woods (42) were on target in front of 280 fans at Broad Lane.

In Division Two, Ash Wilson fired a last-gasp winner for Spalding Town against Wisbech St Mary Saints.

There were 241 supporters at Knight Street, Pinchbeck, to watch Tom Coote’s 17th-minute opener cancelled out just before the break.

The biggest attendance of the day (459) came at Abbey Lawn to reward the efforts of Bourne Town’s committee this summer to improve the ground.

But they suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat in UCL Division One as Josh Russell’s stoppage-time penalty came following Raunds Town goals for Dan Porter (36) and Dave Townsend (82).

Sunday’s groundhop action begins at 11am as Long Sutton Athletic face Tydd St Mary in Division One of the Peterborough League.

There are also games at Leverington Sports (2pm) and Wisbech Town (5pm).