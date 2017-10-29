FOOTBALL: Home comforts for Deeping Rangers

Have your say

Michael Goode feels Deeping Rangers are ready for a ‘massive’ spell – starting with Tuesday night’s trip to Wisbech Town.

The Clarets climbed into fourth place by extending their 100 per cent home league record on Saturday.

New signing Kaine Felix made an instant impact with a first-half double against Sileby Rangers at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

The former Boston United winger made a dream start on five minutes and then doubled his tally after Scott Coupland made it 2-0.

Charlie Coulson’s goal put Deeping 4-0 up before the break then Jason Kilbride added two more.

Goode said: “We had a tough game against Sileby in midweek in the Hinchingbrooke Cup so we knew what to expect.

“They are much improved going forward with a couple of players from the University of Northampton.

“They came back into last Tuesday’s game and we needed a late winner. Because of that, we felt a bit more cautious on Saturday.

“But we took advantage of their defensive frailties with two quickfire goals to settle us down.

“We were comfortable at 4-0 in the first half then Kilbride added an extra couple.

We’ve got a massive month of fixtures coming up. If we had been offered this position at the start of the season then we would have taken it. Michael Goode

“We were without Henry Dunn, Dan Schiavi and Louis Hamilton so we were looking around for a loan signing.

“I tried to sign Felix four years ago and I read that he had been released by York City so we helped each other out.

“He has a few offers from a higher level with long-term aspirations but at the moment, he needs to play games.

“If he’s available to play for us tonight and Saturday, it will be a big bonus.”

Schiavi and Dunn are back in the squad on Tuesday while Hamilton could also return.

Goode added: “We might have a full-strength squad and we’ve put ourselves into a good position.

“We’ve got a massive month of fixtures coming up. If we had been offered this position at the start of the season then we would have taken it.

“Wisbech are unbeaten in 10 games so it’s a tough test for us away from home.”

