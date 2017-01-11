FOOTBALL: Holbeach United target semi-final spot

Holbeach United are hoping a break from league action can bring a change of form on Saturday.

Following three successive defeats, the Tigers will take on Division One high-fliers Olney Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Knockout Cup.

Last season’s runners-up are aiming for a semi-final place – but manager Seb Hayes knows it won’t be easy to get past the Nurserymen.

He said: “We’ve had a run of three tough games but I’ve come in to make a difference and that’s not happening at the moment.

“We’re working as hard as we can. We’re certainly not panicking but I’m not happy.

“This is a massive club at our level and we need to be better.

“I’ve told the players but I’m not passing the buck as everyone – including the management team – must take responsibility.

“Things need to change but I have trust in the players to deliver.

“Saturday is a tough test. I know all about Olney from my time at Oakham United and I’m sure they will be thinking they can beat us.

“We won’t under-estimate them but we have to make sure we are in the semi-finals, however we manage that.”

Olney thrashed Bourne Town 5-0 last weekend to go into second spot. In the cup, they have knocked out Rushden & Higham United and Eynesbury Rovers.

Teenage midfielder Dan Dougill is serving a three-match ban after his red card against Wisbech Town on Boxing Day.

Hayes added: “He started at Desborough Town last Saturday for the first time since I took charge and he was absolutely brilliant.

“He has earned every minute on the pitch and he was immense.”