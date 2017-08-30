FOOTBALL: Holbeach United set sights on top spot

Holbeach United can regain pole position tonight.

The Tigers will return to the top of the table if they maintain an unbeaten start to the season against Yaxley at Carter’s Park.

They slipped to third last night as Leicester Nirvana picked up a point and Daventry Town won 4-0.

Holbeach striker Will Bird scored the 82nd-minute winner at Oadby Town on Saturday.

Manager Seb Hayes said: “We should have been 3-0 up at half-time and we had three more chances in the second half.

“Although it was disappointing not to convert those opportunities, it was pleasing to get three points and a clean sheet.

“The home game against Peterborough Northern Star was similar because they got more confident as the game went on.

“We struggled and got frustrated by taking our eye off the bigger plan.

“This time, though, we stuck to the task and got the winning goal late on.”

Holbeach are away to Grantham Town in the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round on Saturday.