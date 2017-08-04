FOOTBALL: Holbeach United set sights on FA Cup run

Have your say

Holbeach United head to Ely City in the Emirates FA Cup extra preliminary round for the second time in three seasons.

The Tigers won 4-0 in a replay at The Unwin Ground in August 2015.

They went on to reach the second qualifying round, losing 2-0 to Worcester City after goalkeeper Rick Drury’s overhead kick in stoppage-time at Carter’s Park forced a replay.

On Saturday, Holbeach will be looking to begin another cup run and build on last weekend’s winning start to the season.

Will Bird (2), Lewis Leckie, Nick Jackson, Charley Sanders (penalty) and an own goal earned a 6-0 home victory over Sleaford Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

Boss Seb Hayes said: “We need to win this FA Cup game for the prize money and put the club back in the spotlight.”

Despite the scoreline, Hayes was not happy over the number of missed chances last weekend.

Ely were held to a goalless draw by Saffron Walden Town on Tuesday in their opening game of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division campaign.