FOOTBALL: Holbeach United ready for double date

Holbeach United will face ON Chenecks at Carter’s Park on successive Saturdays.

They meet this weekend in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

The Tigers’ 2-0 win at Ely City set up a home tie against ON Chenecks on August 19 in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Boss Seb Hayes said: “I was planning to watch them on Tuesday night and check out if they have changed from last season.

“But the game was called off so that’s an opportunity missed.

“We have to make sure we are doing the right things as we can back ourselves at home against anyone at our level.

“If we play like we did in the first half last weekend then any team would cause us problems.

“We can produce Jekyll and Hyde performances.

“Ely weren’t a bad side as they created a few chances. But we were poor in the first half.

“We didn’t have the work-rate so the players had to be reminded of that at half-time and I got the response that we needed.

“In the second half, there was only one team in it.”

Holbeach needed two late goals from substitute Charley Sanders and striker Will Bird to get past Ely.

Hayes added: “Sanders changed the game when he came on.

“In the previous game at home to Sleaford Town, we lost a bit of momentum after the substitutions.

“Last weekend, Ely could not handle Sanders at all.

“Certain games will suit him more than others. We know we could play more direct to him.

“He understands we have to make those decisions and, although he will get minutes on the pitch, at times he has to be patient.”

Spencer Tinkler is back in the squad on Saturday and Dan Dougill may be involved.