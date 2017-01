Two out-of-form teams meet at Carter’s Park on Saturday.

Holbeach United and Harrowby United have both suffered five successive defeats.

The Tigers’ poor run has featured two cup quarter-final exits.

But they can feel hopeful of bouncing back with three points in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Relegation-threatened Harrowby have lost 9-0 and 10-0 in their previous two away games.

Holbeach midfielder Dan Dougill will complete his three-match suspension.