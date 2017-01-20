FOOTBALL: Holbeach United in ‘massive confidence crisis’

Holbeach United face another tough test on Saturday in search of their first league point in five weeks.

The Tigers make the trip to second-placed Eynesbury Rovers following a hat-trick of defeats in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

My job is turning all of it around and that’s got to start changing now. This is a very tricky situation. Seb Hayes

Since early December, Eynesbury are unbeaten in seven league games – scoring 29 goals.

Holbeach’s poor run of form continued last weekend with a 4-2 home exit in the Knockout Cup quarter-final against Division One side Olney Town.

Boss Seb Hayes said: “The players are making basic mistakes every week and some of them need to be taken out of the team.

“They are not bad players. However, they need to come back into the team after recharging their batteries.

“It’s a massive confidence crisis where silly decisions are getting punished.

“In training they work hard but in matches they will make mistakes and feel sorry for themselves.

“My job is turning all of it around and that’s got to start changing now. This is a very tricky situation.

“Zak Munton and Callum Madigan were cup-tied last weekend so we’re asking the under-18s and reserves to come into a struggling team.

“We have to change the team for the sake of the long term by giving them a kick up the backsides.

“Hopefully we’ll have a bigger squad to pick from on Saturday with the return of players like Munton, Madigan and Matt Warfield.

“At the moment it seems everyone wants to come up against Holbeach.

“I’ve inherited a situation where we need to work hard to bring players in.”

Meanwhile, Tigers captain Jamie Stevens looks set to be back in action soon after an ankle injury.