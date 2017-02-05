FOOTBALL: Holbeach United in ‘cruise control’ for away win

“We were dominant without being brilliant” was boss Seb Hayes’ verdict after Holbeach United ended a run of three successive away defeats.

Second-half goals from Ollie Pinner and Jake Clitheroe earned three points at Oadby Town on Saturday.

Josh Ford twice hit the bar from free-kicks while Pinner had another effort cleared off the line and Stuart Muldrew was denied by a save and the woodwork.

Hayes said: “In the first 25 minutes we were all over them and we played really well.

“They came into it but they only huffed and puffed with a couple of half chances. We were always in control.

“We put them under some sustained pressure, especially at set-pieces when they had everyone back in the box.

Ollie Pinner got the opening goal

“We put a few things right with a half-time chat and the players took everything on board.

“Pinner scored within 30 seconds and after that we were pretty much in cruise control.

“We could have stepped up another two or three gears if we needed to.

“We might have scored four or five times but we’re happy to win 2-0 without being that convincing.

“It was a bonus to bring back Jamie Stevens for 40 minutes after injury as well. He came on when Callum Madigan took a knock and did everything we asked of him.”