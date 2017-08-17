FOOTBALL: Holbeach United held at home

Have your say

Holbeach United’s perfect start to the season was ended at Carter’s Park on Wednesday night.

The Tigers had recorded three victories and three clean sheets - but Peterborough Northern Star earned a 2-2 draw to halt that winning run.

Connor Pilbeam put the visitors ahead inside six minutes, only for Mitch Griffiths to equalise from a free-kick.

Holbeach took the lead through Lewis Leckie but almost immediately Zak Munton - who left the Tigers during the summer - levelled for Star.

Both teams hit the woodwork but they had to settle for a point each.

WEDNESDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Kidsgrove 1 Chasetown 1, Lincoln 0 Peterborough Sports 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach 2 Peterborough Northern Star 2.

Division One: Pinchbeck 4 Bourne 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 1 Peterborough ICA Sports 2, Deeping Res 0 Stamford Lions 3.

Division One: Crowland 2 Long Sutton 3, Kings Cliffe 3 Oundle 2, Oakham Res 0 Stamford Belvedere 5, Peterborough Polonia 10 AFC Stanground Sports Res 0, Tydd St Mary 0 Moulton Harrox Res 1, Wittering Harriers 3 Uppingham 2.