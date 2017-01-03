FOOTBALL: Holbeach United boss Seb’s up for big challenge

Holbeach United manager Seb Hayes says everyone must stick together and rise to the challenge in a tough start to the new year.

The Tigers have slipped to seventh spot after successive derby defeats to Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town.

Holbeach face a trip to fourth-placed Desborough Town on Saturday in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

Hayes said: “There are a few problems but I certainly don’t want to come out in public about them.

“I’ve had a good chat with the players since the Wisbech game on Boxing Day.

“This is not the time for me to criticise them when we lose so we want to keep everything in-house.

“In training we’re working on what we want to get out of the squad.

“We need those younger players to have freedom and the older lads to guide them with experience.

“If you get that together, you are halfway there.

“We have tried to get ourselves back into the game at Deeping and against Wisbech but each time we didn’t get going until it was too late.

“We seem to panic after conceding and then press the self-destruct button.

“The challenge for myself and Darren Edey (assistant manager) is getting on top of that very quickly.

“One thing we’ve learned through experience is the last thing you need to do is come out and slate players every time they lose a game.

“We want to move the club forward. We knew this would be a challenge and maybe it’s bigger than we expected.

“We will probably need to freshen up the squad with one or two players coming in.

“As a management team and a group of players, we will need everyone pulling together and working hard.

“We need to create a siege mentality where we only look after ourselves and don’t worry about anyone else.

“We need to get ourselves right and start picking up the form.

“We’ve only lost a couple of games but they won’t make or break the whole season.

“We’re training again this week to get ready for a tough game at Desborough.”

Meanwhile, Tigers captain Jamie Stevens is set to return from injury in the next month.