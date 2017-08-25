FOOTBALL: Holbeach United boss Hayes is up for the challenge

Holbeach United are ready for bigger tests after making an impressive start to the campaign.

The Tigers have claimed seven points from three games in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

They have also reached the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round thanks to last weekend’s 6-1 home win over ON Chenecks.

Holbeach were drawn away to Evo-Stik Premier Division club Grantham Town with the tie to be played on September 2.

This weekend’s league trip to Oadby Town will be followed by a home game on Wednesday against Yaxley.

Subject to FA Cup replays, Holbeach are also due to be away to Deeping Rangers on September 5.

Boss Seb Hayes said: “We have big tests against Yaxley and Deeping sandwiched by the FA Cup tie.

“So we will need to be prepared for the challenge. We’ll have to step it up when we play two teams who are fancied to be above us in the league.

“Yaxley and Deeping can compete for the title so we will find out where we stand in the next couple of weeks.

“We’ll see our progress in terms of where we might be able to finish along with an indication of where we need to be.”

Oadby have lost both of their league games so far this season without scoring.

Last weekend, they were knocked out of the FA Cup at home to Evo-Stik South side Loughborough Dynamo.

Hayes added: “They are usually a young side with a sprinkling of experience.

“At home, they will be a tough prospect because they like to play good football.

“We’ll need to knock the fight out of them and win the battles then try to impose our own game on them.

“Oadby will be fit and energetic. But if we do all the right things, I believe we’ll get three points.”