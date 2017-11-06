FOOTBALL: Holbeach United boss frustrated by late leveller

Have your say

Holbeach United were forced to settle for one point after coming so close to victory at league leaders Leicester Nirvana.

The Tigers went ahead through George Zuerner two minutes into the second half.

But they conceded with just three minutes left as Nirvana rescued a draw courtesy of Shaquille Master’s equaliser.

Jahdatin Harper was also sent off for a second bookable offence.

Holbeach boss Seb Hayes said: “I thought we edged the first half then we got on top at the start of the second period.

“We hit the bar twice and if we had gone further ahead at that stage, we would have gone on to win the game.

“Leicester Nirvana came right back into it and we were trying to hang on.

“We dropped deep, invited too much pressure and gave them possession.

“From the sidelines, I felt we would concede because they kept putting good delivery into the box.

“It was frustrating at the end but we would have taken a point before this game.

“Both teams scored in good spells of pressure and overall, we cancelled each other out.

“We’re on good form and we are not conceding many goals.

“I believe we would have nicked a 1-0 win if we had kept Mitch Griffiths on the pitch.

“He was forced off through injury with 20 minutes to go and we lost momentum. We never saw Callum Davies as an attacking force after that.”

Holbeach are back home on Wednesday night against Eynesbury Rovers with Griffiths added to a lengthy list of injuries.

Hayes added: “We will be calling up a few reserves and I don’t see the team changing too much from Saturday.

“It’s a hard game because I think Eynesbury have probably got the best attacking options in the league.

“If they click going forward, we can’t under-estimate them as we must make sure we are solid defensively.

“With our injury problems, we have to focus ourselves.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Luke Avis expects to be back in action soon after checks last week on an irregular heartbeat.