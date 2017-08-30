FOOTBALL: Holbeach United back on top

Charley Sanders struck twice as Holbeach United regained pole position by extending their unbeaten start to the season.

The Tigers moved back on top of the table with a fourth win out of five league games.

Second-half goals from George Zuerner and Sanders (2) secured Wednesday night’s victory against Yaxley at Carter’s Park.

After having an effort disallowed before the break, Holbeach broke the deadlock through Zuerner just three minutes into the second period.

Sanders doubled the advantage following a corner and then got his second goal to make it 3-0. Phil Stebbing pulled one back for the Cuckoos.

Holbeach had slipped to third place on Tuesday evening as Leicester Nirvana picked up a point and Daventry Town won 4-0.

Will Bird

Striker Will Bird scored the 82nd-minute winner at Oadby Town on Saturday.

Manager Seb Hayes said: “We should have been 3-0 up at half-time and we had three more chances in the second half.

“Although it was disappointing not to convert those opportunities, it was pleasing to get three points and a clean sheet.

“The home game against Peterborough Northern Star was similar because they got more confident as the game went on.

“We struggled and got frustrated by taking our eye off the bigger plan.

“This time, though, we stuck to the task and got the winning goal late on.”

Holbeach are away to Grantham Town in the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round on Saturday.