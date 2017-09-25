FOOTBALL: Holbeach United at home in FA Vase draw

Holbeach United have been handed another home tie in the Buildbase FA Vase first round proper.

They will face South Normanton Athletic who won 2-1 at Boston Town last weekend.

Deeping Rangers will make the trip to FC Bolsover who beat Melton Town 4-1 on Saturday.

The Clarets came into Monday’s draw while the Tigers have already knocked out Pinchbeck United and Huntingdon Town.

The first round ties will be played on Saturday, October 21, and the winners receive £825.