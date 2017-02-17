FOOTBALL: Holbeach United aiming for third successive win

Holbeach United are back on the road this weekend in a bid to maintain their winning run.
The Tigers’ home game with Cogenhoe United was called off due to a waterlogged pitch last Saturday.
Boss Seb Hayes was left frustrated as he would have been able to select from a full-strength squad.
Following wins against Harrowby United and Oadby Town, they face a trip to Kirby Muxloe in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.
The Leicestershire side have conceded 21 goals in five defeats since Christmas – although they won 1-0 at Boston Town last weekend.
Holbeach had to come from 2-0 down to rescue a point at home to Kirby Muxloe in early November thanks to substitute Josh Ford’s double.