FOOTBALL: Holbeach United aiming for third successive win

Holbeach United are back on the road this weekend in a bid to maintain their winning run.

The Tigers’ home game with Cogenhoe United was called off due to a waterlogged pitch last Saturday.

Boss Seb Hayes was left frustrated as he would have been able to select from a full-strength squad.

Following wins against Harrowby United and Oadby Town, they face a trip to Kirby Muxloe in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

The Leicestershire side have conceded 21 goals in five defeats since Christmas – although they won 1-0 at Boston Town last weekend.

Holbeach had to come from 2-0 down to rescue a point at home to Kirby Muxloe in early November thanks to substitute Josh Ford’s double.