FOOTBALL: Holbeach United 2017-18 fixtures

The big kick-off is just over a fortnight away for Holbeach United.

The Tigers face Sleaford Town at Carter’s Park on Saturday, July 29 (10.45am kick-off) as part of the groundhop weekend.

Holbeach’s fixtures until Boxing Day have been released - including two derby dates with Deeping Rangers - plus the Easter Monday game at home to Wisbech Town.

JULY

Sat 29: Sleaford Town - 10.45am (H)

AUGUST

Sat 5: Ely City (A) - FA Cup extra preliminary round

Tue 8: Boston Town (A)

Sat 12: ON Chenecks (H)

Wed 16: Peterborough Northern Star (H)

Sat 26: Oadby Town (A)

Wed 30: Yaxley (H)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2: Desborough Town (A)

Tue 5: Deeping Rangers (A)

Sat 9: Pinchbeck United (A) - FA Vase first qualifying round

Sat 16: Whitworth (H)

Sat 30: Harborough Town (A)

OCTOBER

Sat 7: Kirby Muxloe (H)

Wed 11: Boston Town (H)

Sat 14: Rothwell Corinthians (A)

Sat 21: St Andrews (H)

Sat 28: Leicester Nirvana (H)

Tue 31: Wellingborough Town (A)

NOVEMBER

Sat 4: Newport Pagnell Town (A)

Wed 8: Eynesbury Rovers (H)

Sat 11: Cogenhoe United (H)

Wed 15: Sleaford Town (A)

Sat 18: Sileby Rangers (A)

Sat 25: Daventry Town (H)

DECEMBER

Sat 2: Whitworth (A)

Sat 9: Rothwell Corinthians (H)

Sat 16: Kirby Muxloe (A)

Sat 23: Deeping Rangers (H)

Tue 26: Wisbech Town (A)

APRIL

Mon 2: Wisbech Town (H)