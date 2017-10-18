FOOTBALL: Hayes will keep focus

Holbeach United boss Seb Hayes will be asking for advice ahead of Saturday’s Buildbase FA Vase first round tie at Carter’s Park.

The Tigers take on South Normanton Athletic who won 2-1 at Boston Town in the second qualifying round last month.

The Derbyshire club are currently third from bottom in the Midland League’s Premier Division.

Hayes said: “I’ll speak to a few people at Boston before the weekend.

“We know some of their players and I’ll try to get hold of the manager Gary Frost as well to get some information on South Normanton.

“This is one of those games where you only know a little bit about the opposition so you have to concentrate on yourselves.

“We know the areas where we have not been good enough in the past few games so we need to address those issues.

“We’ve got quality in the side to put together another unbeaten run – but only if we work harder.

“When we are on top, we can win games and score a few goals.

“We were found wanting last Saturday when we didn’t do enough to earn the right to play our game. It was very frustrating.”

Holbeach’s run of eight successive wins came to an end last weekend away to Rothwell Corinthians as Hayes described the display as “rubbish”.

However, one of the few positives was former Deeping Rangers central midfielder Luke Avis’ debut.

He was cup-tied for Wednesday night’s Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy quarter-final.

Avis is available in the FA Vase so he will be pushing for a starting place.