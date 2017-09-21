FOOTBALL: Hayes ‘taking nothing for granted’ in FA Vase

Holbeach United boss Seb Hayes faces one of his former clubs on Saturday.

The Tigers take on Huntingdon Town in the Buildbase FA Vase second qualifying round at Carter’s Park.

Just under three years ago, Holbeach knocked out the Cromwellians thanks to two late goals.

They went on to reach the last 16 but failed to secure a quarter-final place for the first time in their history.

Now Hayes is hoping to keep Holbeach on the road to Wembley, having already won 5-1 at Pinchbeck United.

He said: “We would prefer to pick up league points at the moment but we can all look forward to Saturday’s game.

“I’m hoping to have a bit more luck this time because I remember feeling very hard done by as Huntingdon’s boss when a couple of refereeing decisions went against us.

“We just want to keep the momentum going and I’d back us at home against anyone.

“The FA Vase is all about going as far as you can while lifting the club’s profile.

“You never know what might happen in those later rounds.

“But we’re taking nothing for granted at home against Huntingdon.”

Holbeach reached the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Knockout Cup second round with a 4-1 home win over Sleaford Town on Wednesday night.

Mitch Griffiths, Lewis Leckie, Will Bird and George Zuerner put the Tigers in control before a late reply from Thomas Figura.

Meanwhile, Bourne Town are at home to Wisbech Town in the FA Vase this weekend after knocking out Harborough Town two weeks ago.

Second qualifying round winners will receive £725 and the losing club will get £250.

Deeping Rangers earned exemption to Monday’s draw for the first round proper to be played on October 21.

Following the Emirates FA Cup loss to Kidderminster Harriers, the Clarets will go back to reality this weekend with a trip to Oadby Town in the UCL Premier Division.