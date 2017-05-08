FOOTBALL: Hat-trick of honours for Spalding United captain

Young mascot Pete Bailey was the star of the show as Spalding United celebrated the end of the season at Saturday’s awards night.

He collected a special prize from Tulips chairman Andy Gay – and then handed out his own player-of-the-year honour to Nathan Stainfield.

The skipper also claimed the awards voted by supporters and his team-mates.

Bradley Wells won the man-of-the-match series and golden boot for 29 goals in all competitions.

Paul Walker was presented with a framed photograph to mark 100 appearances for the club. The right-back was also named the manager’s player of the year.

Club person of the year went to Jenny Tucker.

Jordan Heeley (left) was named reserve-team players player of the year and Jake Scampion won the managers award from James Langford (second left). Photos (TIM WILSON): SG060517-310TW

Nathan Stainfield and mascot Pete Bailey

Nathan Stainfield with club person of the year Jenny Tucker

Chris Rawlinson and Bradley Wells