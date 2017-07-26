FOOTBALL: Harris to join Spalding United

Have your say

Midfielder Liam Harris is set to complete a deal with Spalding United ahead of the first home pre-season game on Saturday.

The former Lincoln City academy product has been playing full-time in Sweden.

Tulips manager Chris Rawlinson said: “We’re into the final negotations so we’re hoping to get everything sorted by Saturday. He will give us something different in midfield areas.”

Harris played in Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Rainworth Miners Welfare as Gary King scored Spalding’s first pre-season goal following three defeats.

Rawlinson added: “The team performance was much better and it was pleasing to score because the players were getting twitchy.

“Work needs to be done so we’re ready for the first league game on August 12.

“The challenge is trying to stay unbeaten for the rest of pre-season.”

Michael Duggan and Lee Beeson should be back in Spalding’s squad on Saturday at home to Peterborough Northern Star.

The under-21 development team are away to Teversal on Thursday night.