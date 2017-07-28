FOOTBALL: ‘Happy camp’ at Holbeach United

Holbeach United have an early start to the season on Saturday (10.45am kick-off) as part of the groundhop weekend.

The Tigers take on Sleaford Town at Carter’s Park in the opening game of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division programme.

Manager Seb Hayes said: “Everything has gone to plan in pre-season – even better than I thought it would.

“I’m very pleased with our five additions to the squad and they have all fitted into the group very quickly.

“We didn’t have that team spirit last season. When I took over, there were a lot of off-the-field problems but now it’s a happy camp.

“I feel the squad is just as strong but team spirit can add 15 to 20 points through the season.

“We’ve brought in those players who we wanted and there is more competition for places.

“We’re also looking to be able to promote some young players into the first-team squad because we know they are good enough.

“Everyone is ready for the first game on Saturday. I’m expecting Sleaford to be a strong side who are well organised and motivated.”

Tigers chairman Dave Dougill said: “Although this is quite early for the first game of the season, we’re looking forward to it.

“It’s difficult for us to know what to expect in terms of the crowd figure.

“The organisers suggested we should have around 250 people so we’re hoping for an attendance around that.

“It should be a very good occasion and we’ve put some adverts around the town to attract more supporters.

“When we were involved in the groundhop game away to Peterborough Northern Star three years ago, we met some fans who had travelled from Kent so it shows the event is well organised.

“Our pitch is looking good and the players have been performing well in pre-season – hopefully we can get off to a winning start in the league.”

Holbeach completed the pre-season programme with a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night at home to Stamford. George Zuerner and Stacy Cartwright scored for the Tigers.