FOOTBALL: Hamilton’s pace can keep Deeping Rangers on track

Louis Hamilton should be ready to make his debut for Deeping Rangers on Tuesday night.

The former Kettering Town winger joined the Clarets last week but missed Saturday’s 8-1 demolition of St Andrews for personal reasons.

He is likely to come into the squad for the trip to sixth-placed Desborough Town who are one point above Deeping.

Boss Michael Goode said: “It’s a strange one to go there on a Tuesday night in a league game.

“However, I don’t see any problems or selection issues because of the journey.

“Hamilton had to sort out some personal issues over the weekend, otherwise he would have made his debut.

I’m really happy to have him on board for another good option going forward. He has shown in training what he can do and he should suit our style of play. Michael Goode

“He has already trained with the squad and he should be available on Tuesday night.

“He has pace and quality. It will probably take three or four games to get back into it because he did pre-season and then went to America.

“I’m really happy to have him on board for another good option going forward.

“He has shown in training what he can do and he should suit our style of play.

“As a team, we should be confident of winning on Tuesday night after scoring so many goals on Saturday.”

Scott Coupland (3), Scott Mooney (2), Dan Schiavi (2) and Michael Simpson were on target against St Andrews at the weekend.

Goode added: “We said before the game that we are still not quite there yet and if we get into a winning position, we need to go for the kill.

“It was frustrating we had not done that this season.

“We saw good aspects – even in the first 30 minutes when we didn’t break them down.

“We had a block on the line and a couple of deflections but Danny Bircham made a good save as well.

“Two goals in the first half opened it up and after that, the players followed every instruction.

“Even against a team who are clearly struggling with confidence, you have to get through the game and move on to the next one.

“We’ve ticked it off with a home win and there were a lot of good things apart from the scoreline.

“Charlie Coulson is not 100 per cent fit but he came on again and we also know that Jason Kilbride can play at right-back if we need him.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t keep a clean sheet after the penalty which came following a poor pass that you probably wouldn’t make in any normal circumstances.”

Bircham will continue in goal at Desborough as Richard Stainsby is recovering from a shoulder injury.

Dan Flack will be back for next Saturday’s away game with ON Chenecks.