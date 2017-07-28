FOOTBALL: Groundhop is a wonderful way to kick off

Have your say

Here we go again – nine months of action ahead of us and what a way to start the season!

Football is back this week and we’re covering SIX matches as part of the three-day groundhop.

History is made on Friday night when Pinchbeck United play their first-ever game in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League.

Saturday is going to be busy with trips to Holbeach United, Moulton Harrox, Spalding Town and Bourne Town.

After Sunday morning’s derby date at Long Sutton Athletic, we might even find time to put together all those match reports with photographs for our website and next Tuesday’s Free Press.

It promises to be an action-packed weekend with bumper crowds – please show your support as well!

Officially, the season began as Spalding United were knocked out of the Lincolnshire FA Senior Cup in the quarter-final away to Grantham Town.

Although that is classed as a competitive fixture, it is little more than another pre-season friendly in a mini tournament.

The real action is just a few days away and, as always, we’ll have full coverage in print, online and on social media.

It’s refreshing to see our clubs showing ambition to make progress.

Having missed out in the play-off final, we expect to see Spalding challenge for promotion again.

On and off the pitch, it seems Deeping Rangers are ready to take the next step.

Holbeach United should be competing towards the top of the UCL Premier Division as well.

Pinchbeck won’t be settling for mid-table mediocrity in Division One while Bourne Town are also looking to improve, having upgraded their home.

So the summer break is over and you certainly won’t find us complaining that the football season seems to start earlier every year. Enjoy the game.