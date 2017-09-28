FOOTBALL: ‘Great opportunity’ for Spalding United

Spalding United manager Chris Rawlinson will make the long trip to Shropshire for the second time in a few days.

He watched Market Drayton Town’s 2-2 draw at home to Loughborough Dynamo on Tuesday night.

There is nothing to say we can’t go there and get a positive result – if we are at our best. Chris Rawlinson

Rawlinson will return to the Greenfields Sports Ground on Saturday in search of three points to keep the Tulips in the promotion play-off pack.

He said: “It was a fairly standard Evo-Stik South game between two evenly-matched sides.

“Market Drayton have won two and drawn one so they are in decent form.

“But there is nothing to say we can’t go there and get a positive result – if we are at our best.

“It’s a great opportunity going into Tuesday’s home game against Basford United, unless they have a replay in the Emirates FA Cup.

“Hopefully we’ll produce a performance like the victory against Chasetown when we could have made it even more comfortable by scoring in the first half.”

Brad Maslen-Jones is not available despite serving his suspension.

Jonny Lockie and Conor Marshall will complete their three-match bans.

Meanwhile, Rawlinson says midfielder Matt Varley’s decision to go “came completely out of the blue”.

Varley announced this week that he has left the Tulips because of his work commitments.

Rawlinson said: “He had a week off due to suspension and realised he can’t commit to playing at this level.

“He has been wonderful since I came to the club. He was brilliant helping around the dressing room with his experience and character.”

A few seats are available on the mini bus on Saturday, leaving the Sir Halley Stewart Field at 10am and priced at £10. To reserve a seat, email ag@spaldingunited.net