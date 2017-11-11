FOOTBALL: Goode gets the right reaction from Deeping Rangers

Have your say

‘It’s all about winning and only the result matters’ was Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode’s verdict after a dramatic route into the Buildbase FA Vase third round.

He felt relieved as the Clarets came from 3-1 down to beat Godmanchester Rovers in Saturday’s seven-goal thriller.

Scott Mooney knocked in the stoppage-time winner after Scott Coupland (penalty) and Luke Hunnings netted in the second half.

Goode said: “It was another game away from home, like at Harborough Town a week ago, when we had to cope with a sticky pitch.

“In the first 10 minutes we tried to play intricate passes which generated a bit of pressure.

“We didn’t deserve to go 1-0 up but we just needed to get a foothold by settling down for 10 minutes.

“We conceded straight away and three defensive errors left us 3-1 down at half-time.

“Tom Smith was on the wrong side straight from the kick-off which can’t be right.

“We weren’t tight enough for their second goal but we felt the ball hit an arm before they scored again.

“For the first time in a while, I had to give them a proper dressing down at half-time. We asked for a reaction.

“We needed to defend well and keep a clean sheet in the second half.

“We moved Dan Schiavi into the middle where he was able to get into the hole and make an impact.

“We put them under pressure but we certainly needed that early goal in the second half.

“We’ve won with great performances in the past. We’ve also lost occassionally. This was all about winning.

“What a great finish from Mooney two minutes into stoppage-time when you would want the ball to drop for him.”

Deeping handed a debut to Mansfield Town youth-team keeper James Connell who has also played at Peterborough Sports and Blackstones.

Player-coach Dan Bircham was ruled out due to a thigh strain and number one Richard Stainsby was unavailable.

Goode added: “I thought the young lad did well.

“I don’t think he could have done anything about any of the goals.

“There was a lot of pressure coming into a game like that and everyone congratulated him at the end because he made a great save at 3-3.

“He did a great job for us and that was such an important save with 15 minutes left.”

Stainsby is expected to be back for Tuesday night’s trip to Eynesbury Rovers in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Smith and Hunnings will be replaced by assistant manager Jack Marsden and new signing Chris Hollist.

Mooney and vice-captain Dan Flack are banned for next Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash at home to Leicester Nirvana.