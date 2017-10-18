FOOTBALL: Goode expects ‘strong’ challenge

Have your say

Deeping Rangers are ready for a trip into the unknown.

The Clarets were handed exemption from the Buildbase FA Vase qualifying rounds.

They head to Chesterfield-based FC Bolsover in the first round proper on Saturday.

Boss Michael Goode said: “We only know a few things about them from what we have read since the draw.

“They were promoted last season and they are mid-table now but the manager left in the last couple of weeks.

“We’re going away from home miles away where you would expect to face a strong, robust outfit. So we’ll have to play our best football to get through and prepare properly again. If we do that, we’ll have a good chance.”

FC Bolsover are 10th in the Northern Counties East League Division One.

Deeping found top form last weekend to end Newport Pagnell Town’s unbeaten start in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

They came from behind twice to level through Dan Schiavi and Jason Kilbride before skipper David Burton-Jones hit a late winner.

Charlie Coulson will be back in the squad after his one-match ban was served in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy quarter-final away to Holbeach United on Wednesday night.